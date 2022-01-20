EPA Announces Public Listening Session on the Draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities

Pacific Northwest and Alaska regional listening session on Feb. 8

January 20, 2022

Contact Information 206-553-2762 Meshach Padilla ( padilla.meshach@epa.gov

SEATTLE (January 19, 2022) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a series of upcoming public listening sessions on the draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities for communities and stakeholders to provide comments on the plan

Ongoing exposures to lead in the environment presents a health risk to many people nationwide, especially to children. Very low levels of lead in children’s blood have been linked to adverse effects on intellect, concentration, and academic achievement. The draft Lead Strategy lays out approaches to strengthen public health protections, address legacy lead contamination for communities with the greatest exposures, and promote environmental justice.

“Underserved and overburdened communities are often disproportionately exposed to lead, which can cause life-long negative effects,” said Carlton Waterhouse, EPA Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Land and Emergency Management. “Today, we are inviting all communities exposed to lead and other stakeholders to share their perspectives so that EPA can ensure that our draft Strategy to Reduce Lead Exposures and Disparities in U.S. Communities is as comprehensive as possible.”

EPA’s Region 10 will hold a public listening session on February 8 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Registration is required to attend and the link to register can be found at: https://usepa.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJIscu6qqj8pGmpjPcVsd6ClK1w1lJHEzOw. Interpretation and disability access support will be provided.

During the listening session, participants will have an opportunity to share comments on the draft Lead Strategy with EPA senior officials and managers. Those interested in speaking may sign up for a 3-minute speaking slot at the time of registration.

Those who are unable to attend the Region 10 event are encouraged to attend any of the other regional listening sessions or to submit comments via the Federal Regulations docket at: https://www.regulations.gov/docket/EPA-HQ-OLEM-2021-0762.

Visit the EPA's draft Lead Strategy website, for more information on the virtual listening sessions, or how to provide public comment.