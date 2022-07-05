EPA announces selection of 30 members to serve on Environmental Financial Advisory Board

July 5, 2022

WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the appointment of 30 members, including both new and returning members, to the Environmental Financial Advisory Board (EFAB). The EFAB provides advice to the EPA Administrator and the agency’s programs and regional offices on innovative ways to lower costs while increasing investments in environmental and public health protection. A priority for the EFAB is to support the agency’s investments through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to advance progress on key priorities, including uplifting underserved communities, tackling the climate crisis, and protecting public health.



“From the historic funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to President Biden’s bold agenda to tackle the climate crisis, EPA is uniquely positioned to create good paying jobs and deliver significant economic benefits to communities across the nation. That’s why the guidance from the EFAB to make smart investments and use funding effectively is more important than ever,” said Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I look forward to engaging with the Board on critical investment and financing issues and calling upon their expertise to address environmental challenges facing communities throughout the country.”



EPA selected new and returning members for two- or three-year terms from a pool of highly qualified candidates. Selections were made in accordance with the EFAB charter to achieve balance and diversity in terms of workplace sector, geographic location, gender, ethnicity, and stakeholder perspective. These 30 members join the Chairperson and six members currently serving terms expiring in 2023. The current Chairperson and the members are drawn from all EPA regions and hail from 21 states.



New Members

Courtney L. Black, King County Wastewater Treatment Division, Maple Valley, WA

Matthew T. Brown, District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority, Washington, D.C.

Albert Cho, Xylem Inc., Washington, D.C.

Janet Clements, One Water Econ, Loveland, CO

Lori Collins, Collins Climate Consulting, Charlotte, NC

Eric Hangen, Center for Impact Finance at the Carsey School of Public Policy, University of New Hampshire, Danby, VT

Barry Hersh, New York University, New York, NY

Thomas Karol, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, Washington, D.C.

Gwen Keyes Fleming, DLA Piper LLP, Washington, D.C.

Joanne Landau, Kurtsam Realty Corp., Croton-on-Hudson, NY

Lawrence Lujan, Taos Pueblo Utility Service, Taos, NM

Sanjiv Sinha, Environmental Consulting & Technology Inc., Ann Arbor, MI

Marilyn Waite, Climate Finance Fund, Washington, D.C.

David Wegner, National Academy of Sciences, Tucson, AZ

Gwen Yamamoto Lau, Hawaii Green Infrastructure Authority, Honolulu, HI

Returning Members

Kerry E. O’Neill (Chairperson), Inclusive Prosperity Capital, Inc., Stamford, CT

Ashley Allen Jones, i2 Capital, Washington, D.C.

Steven J. Bonafonte, The Metropolitan District of Hartford, Hartford, CT

Angela Montoya Bricmont, Denver Water, Denver, CO

Stacy D. Brown, Freberg Environmental, Inc., Denver, CO

Theodore Chapman, Hilltop Securities Inc., Dallas, TX

Zachary Davidson, Ecosystem Investment Partners, Baltimore, MD

Jeffrey R. Diehl, Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, Providence, RI

Sonja B. Favors, Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Montgomery, AL

Phyllis R. Garcia, San Antonio Water System, San Antonio, TX

Edward Henifin, Hampton Roads Sanitation District (retired), Virginia Beach, VA

Craig Holland, The Nature Conservancy, Arlington, VA

Craig A. Hrinkevich, Robert W. Baird & Company Inc., Red Bank, NJ

Margot M. Kane, Spring Point Partners LLC, Philadelphia, PA

George W. Kelly, Earth & Water Strategies, Denver, CO

Cynthia Koehler, WaterNow Alliance, San Francisco, CA

Colleen Kokas, Environmental Liability Transfer, Inc., Lahaska, PA

MaryAnna H. Peavey, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Boise, ID

Dennis A. Randolph, City of Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo, MI

Eric Rothstein, Galardi Rothstein Group, Chicago, IL

William Stannard, RAFTELIS, Kansas City, MO

David Zimmer, New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, Lawrenceville, NJ

Background



EFAB is a group of advisors convened by the agency to bring experience and perspectives on environmental financing approaches from state and local governments, financial services business and industry sectors, and nongovernmental organizations. The Board has been in existence since 1991, and in that time has provided advice on funding and financing for a range of environmental programs, including construction and maintenance of water and wastewater infrastructure, stormwater management, brownfields redevelopment, energy efficiency, and solid waste management.



Additional information about EFAB is available at https://www.epa.gov/waterfinancecenter/efab.