EPA Announces Settlement with Amerikal Products in Waukegan, Illinois, for Sale of Unregistered Pesticide Product

July 15, 2024

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Macy Pressley ( Pressley.macy@epa.gov

Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Amerikal Products Corp. located at 2115 Northwestern Ave., Waukegan, Illinois, for allegedly selling and distributing an unregistered pesticide product in violation of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act. Amerikal Products will stop producing and selling the product and will pay a $138,762 penalty.

Amerikal Products allegedly sold or distributed the unregistered pesticide, Genesis 950 Concentrate, which it claimed could be used to kill bacteria, germs, and viruses. Under FIFRA, products that claim to kill, destroy, prevent, or repel bacteria or viruses are considered pesticides. All pesticides distributed or sold in the United States are required to be registered by the EPA to ensure that the products perform as intended, and will not harm people, non-target species, or the environment when used as directed. Pesticidal claims can only be made for products that have been registered with EPA.

