EPA announces Texas Conservation Fund as 1st Place 2019 Gulf Guardian Winner

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214-665-2287

DALLAS – (Sept. 26, 2019) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Gulf of Mexico Division announced the Texas Conservation Fund as a 1st Place Gulf Guardian winner for its River, Lakes, Bays ‘N Bayous Trash Bash event to improve water quality and increase stewardship of Gulf of Mexico resources.

“Protecting the Gulf of Mexico takes innovation and teamwork,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “The Texas Conservation Fund has demonstrated that it is a true guardian, protecting a unique part of our nation that so many communities rely upon.”

“Plentiful marine resources, pristine beaches and economic vitality make the Gulf of Mexico a national treasure worthy of protection and preservation,” said Acting Gulf of Mexico Division Director, Lakeshia Robertson. “The Gulf Guardian winners embody environmental stewardship; their efforts are creating a healthy and resilient Gulf for residents and tourists alike.”

More than 109,000 volunteers have participated over 25 years in the River, Lakes, Bays ‘N Bayous Trash Bash, the largest single-day waterway cleanup in Texas. Founded by the Houston-Galveston Area Council and run by the Texas Conservation Fund, the Trash Bash benefits the Galveston Bay watershed with an average of 4,400 volunteers collecting up to 85 tons of trash per year and cleaning over 1,600 miles of shoreline. Every Trash Bash also includes interactive exhibits, posters, and other education materials teach participants what they can do throughout the year to improve water quality and reduce the impacts of trash on the Galveston Bay watershed.

The Gulf of Mexico Program initiated the Gulf Guardian awards in 2000 to recognize and honor the businesses, community groups, individuals, and agencies that are taking positive steps to keep the Gulf healthy, beautiful and productive. First, second and third place awards are given in seven categories: individual, business/industry, youth environmental education, civic/nonprofit organizations, cultural diversity/environmental justice, partnership and bi-national efforts.

The Gulf of Mexico Program began in 1988 to protect, restore, and maintain the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem in economically sustainable ways. The Gulf of Mexico Program is underwritten by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is a non-regulatory, inclusive consortium of state and federal government agencies and representatives of the business and agricultural community, fishing industry, scientists, environmentalists, and community leaders from all five Gulf States. The Gulf Program seeks to improve the environmental health of the Gulf in concert with economic development.

For more information about the U.S. EPA Gulf of Mexico Division go to: https://www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico.

