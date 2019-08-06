News Releases from Region 06

EPA Appoints Ken McQueen as Region 6 Administrator

Contact Information: EPA Region 6 Press Office (r6press@epa.gov)

DALLAS (August 5, 2019) - Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the appointment of Ken McQueen of New Mexico to become regional administrator for Region 6. Mr. McQueen will oversee environmental protection efforts in the states of Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas and in 66 Tribal Nations.

Ken McQueen has extensive experience in public service and industry working in the south central region of the United States on water, natural resource and energy issues. Mr. McQueen will join the agency having most recently worked as the state of New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for the Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Depart (EMNRD) from 2016 to 2018. During his tenure as cabinet secretary, he worked to streamline rules and regulations.

“Ken’s experience in public service and familiarity with natural resource issues make him an excellent choice to lead the Region 6 office,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “I look forward to working with Ken to advance the Agency’s mission and protect human health and the environment for our south central residents.”

Prior to serving as New Mexico’s EMNRD Cabinet Secretary, Mr. McQueen worked as Vice President of Williams / WPX Energy from 2002 to 2016 where he managed the company’s assets in New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming. During this time he also served as an adjunct professor in petroleum engineering at The University of Tulsa. He also served as a joint venture engineer for Vintage Petroleum Inc. from 1994 to 2002 where he managed all non-operated properties across 12 states and multiple basins. Prior to that he worked as a petroleum engineer at Amerada Hess Corp. from 1982 to 1994.

Widespread Praise for McQueen’s Appointment:

"The importance for the Federal Government and States to work hand in hand to address environmental and energy issues is strongly recognized by President Trump and his administration," said former New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez. "I applaud the President's choice to appoint Ken McQueen as the EPA Administrator for Region 6. Ken has proven his strong leadership and depth of knowledge within the private sector and as my Energy Cabinet Secretary. I wish Ken much success in his new role."

"I congratulate Mr. McQueen on his appointment," said Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Dr. Chuck Carr Brown. "I know his experience and knowledge will serve him well as he deals with the many challenges ahead. I look forward to working with him."

“I look forward to working with Regional Administrator McQueen," said Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Jon Niermann. "His experience in government and knowledge of environmental and energy issues will serve Texas well.”

“The selection of Ken McQueen as regional administrator continues the tradition of strong leadership in Region 6," said Oklahoma Secretary of Energy & Environment Ken Wagner. "His track record of success as secretary in New Mexico and his long history in Oklahoma make him an excellent selection for this role. We applaud Administrator Wheeler and President Trump for appointing a person who understands the importance of a strong partnership between EPA and the States.”

“The Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment congratulates Ken McQueen on his appointment, and we commend his efforts to streamline rules and regulations," said Arkansas Department of Energy and Environment Secretary Becky W. Keogh. "We look forward to strong partnerships and cooperation to drive environmental improvements of local, regional, and national importance."