EPA Approves 13 Products from List N as Effective Against SARS-CoV-2

EPA continues to provide consumers with disinfectant options, scientific research

WASHINGTON (July 30, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that 13 products on List N, EPA's list of products expected to kill SARS-CoV-2, have completed laboratory testing for use specifically against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“As part of President Trump’s all-of-government approach to fighting the spread of COVID-19, EPA is continuing its efforts to approve products that have specifically been tested against SARS-CoV-2,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Each of these products already appears on the agency’s list of approved disinfectants—this additional step provides critical scientific data and information on the tools that the American public are relying on to protect their families.”

Before pesticide products can legally make claims that they can kill a particular pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, the claim must be authorized by EPA based on a review of data. Because novel viruses are typically not immediately available for laboratory testing, EPA established guidance for Emerging Viral Pathogens .

The specific products approved include 12 unique products from the manufacturer Lonza and one additional Lysol product from Reckitt Benckiser. While these products were already on List N, they now carry additional weight against the virus that causes COVID-19 based on testing performed by the manufacturer and confirmed by EPA. The total number of products in this category is now 15.

Additionally, EPA continues to add products to List N that are expected to kill SARS-CoV-2, based on past efficacy testing. There are 469 approved products currently on List N. Those looking for approved disinfectant products should refer to List N for regular updates.

When using an EPA-registered disinfectant, follow the label directions for safe, effective use. Make sure to follow the contact time, which is the amount of time the surface should be visibly wet.

For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-n-disinfectants-use-against-sars-cov-2-covid-19.

