News Releases from Region 10

EPA Approves Kalispel Reservation Air Quality Redesignation

Contact Information: Bill Dunbar (dunbar.bill@epa.gov) 206-553-1019

EPA has published a notice in the Federal Register approving the proposal by the Kalispel Tribe to redesignate lands within the exterior boundaries of the Kalispel Indian Reservation to Class I under the Clean Air Act. The final rule will become effective 30 days after the date of publication. The Kalispel Reservation, established in 1914, covers 4,557 acres near Usk, Washington.

EPA proposed to approve the Kalispel Tribe’s redesignation request on Oct 31, 2018. EPA held a public hearing on the proposed approval on December 6, 2018, in Newport, Washington and public comments were solicited and received. EPA’s “response-to-comments” is included in the published final rule.

EPA’s Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) program aims to prevent deterioration of existing air quality in areas having relatively clean air, i.e. areas meeting the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The Clean Air Act provides for three classifications applicable to all lands of the United States: Class I, Class II, and Class III. For more about the Classification system under PSD, see the link below.

For a copy of the Final Rule: https://www.regulations.gov/document?D=EPA_FRDOC_0001-24190

For more about Air Quality redesignation: https://www.epa.gov/tribal-air/class-i-redesignation

For more information about: EPA’s Prevention of Significant Deterioration program: https://www.epa.gov/nsr/prevention-significant-deterioration-basic-information

For more information about Federal Air Rules for Indian Reservations (FARR) in Idaho, Oregon and Washington: https://www.epa.gov/farr

# # #