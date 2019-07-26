News Releases from Region 06

EPA approves Oklahoma’s Clean Air Plan

DALLAS (July 26, 2019) –The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved Oklahoma’s State Implementation Plan (SIP) that reflects updates to state regulations addressing air quality requirements. This action promotes cooperation between Oklahoma and EPA, resulting in the state’s rules becoming federally enforceable.

“This action further demonstrates that EPA believes states are best suited to run their air quality programs,” said Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “Our state partners in Oklahoma continue to demonstrate their ability to ensure environmental programs are protective of human health and the environment.”

On February 14, 2017, Oklahoma submitted SIP revisions to EPA for review. The submittal included updates from 2013-2016 of state air pollutions regulations. On October 5, 2018, EPA proposed approval of the SIP and held a 30-day public comment period. EPA has addressed comments in its final review. The final rule will be published in the Federal Register.

A SIP is a collection of regulations and documents used by a state, territory, or local air district to reduce air pollution and ensure the attainment and maintenance of National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

Overall, EPA has made significant progress to address backlogged SIPs from the previous administration and will continue to work with our state partners to ensure that the Clean Air Act standards are met in Oklahoma and across the country.

