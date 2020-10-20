News Releases from Region 03

EPA to Award up to $5.5 Million for Clean Diesel Projects in Mid-Atlantic Region

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today has awarded up to $5.5 million in clean diesel funding to the Mid-Atlantic Region organizations to support their clean diesel programs and projects to reduce emissions.

The organizations include the Mid-Atlantic Regional Air Management Association, Inc. (MARAMA), for a $1.7 million award, the Virginia Port Authority for a $2.4 million award and the National Biodiesel Foundation for a $1.4 million award.

At a recent press conference in Minnesota, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced over $73 million nationally in grants and funding expected to be awarded to support numerous clean diesel programs and projects across the country at the state and local level.

Over $50 million in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) National Grants Program funding is expected to be awarded this year for projects aimed at reducing diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of old engines and vehicles. Additionally, EPA anticipates providing approximately $23.5 million under DERA’s 2020 State Grants program to 48 states and four territories to implement their own diesel emissions reduction programs.

“EPA is proud to support our partners as they deliver cleaner air benefits to local communities across the country,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “New diesel engines operate cleaner than older engines, and for each dollar invested in clean diesel projects, communities get $13 in cumulative health benefits.”

“Taking steps to reduce emissions from older diesel engines rates among some of the most cost-effective measures we can take to improve the air we all breathe,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Reducing diesel emissions helps everyone breathe easier especially children and vulnerable populations.”

The combined emissions of criteria pollutants and their precursors has dropped 7%. In the past three years, we saw the following drops in emissions of criteria and precursor pollutants:

Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) down 10%.

Particulate Matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) down 1%

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) down 16%

Carbon monoxide (CO) down 6%

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) down 3%

Over the last three years, EPA will have awarded about $300 million in grants and rebates to modernize the diesel fleet and speed the turnover to cleaner on and off-road heavy-duty trucks and equipment. Much of this assistance has been provided to help better protect areas with poor air quality and highly concentrated diesel pollution, such as ports and distribution centers.

To support the Administrator’s clean air goals, the agency anticipates awarding these grants once all legal and administrative requirements are satisfied. So far in 2020, EPA has finalized awards for 41 clean diesel projects and programs. The agency anticipates completing additional awards throughout the rest of the year. Details of the grants that have been finalized to date for the Mid-Atlantic Region include:

Mid-Atlantic Regional Air Management Association Inc.(MARAMA) – is receiving $1.7 million for a workboat engine and drayage truck replacement program.

The Virginia Port Authority is receiving $2.4 million for a hybrid shuttle carrier replacement project.

The National Biodiesel Foundation - will receive $1.4 million for its efforts to reduce diesel emissions and exposure in the Washington, D.C., area by replacing municipal vehicles with new biodiesel-powered units. The project will significantly reduce emissions of diesel particulate matter and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide and hydrocarbons.

As the new grants are finalized and awarded, details on recipients, funding amounts, and project types will be listed on the DERA program webpages. For more information, please visit https://www.epa.gov/dera.

Background

DERA funded projects typically include retrofitting or replacing legacy school buses, transit buses, heavy-duty diesel trucks, marine engines, locomotives and other heavy-duty equipment with new, cleaner technologies.