EPA to Award More than $650,000 to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands to Support Water Quality Monitoring at Beaches to Protect Public Health

June 20, 2023

NEW YORK – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $10.6 million in grant funding to help coastal and Great Lakes communities protect the health of beachgoers this summer. A total of $653,000 will go to Puerto Rico ($344,000) and the U.S. Virgin Islands ($309,000) contingent upon their meeting the eligibility requirements. Funding will assist states, Tribes, and territories in conducting water quality monitoring and public notification programs for their beaches.

“Many people spend time in the summer splashing, swimming, and playing at a favorite beach, which is why EPA is providing more than $10 million to help states and local partners monitor water quality,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox. “These grants help states, Tribes, and territories fund programs to ensure that our coastal waters are safe for swimming and recreation.”

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible states, Tribal, and territorial applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public and post beach warnings or closings.

Since 2001, EPA has awarded nearly $216 million in BEACH Act grants to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria and help with public notification and identification of the problem. This program is essential for protecting the health of beachgoers across the country.

