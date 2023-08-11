EPA to award New Hampshire $214,000 to support water quality monitoring at beaches

Funding is part of nationwide program to protect public health

August 11, 2023

BOSTON (Aug. 11, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $236,000 grant to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services to protect the health of beachgoers. This funding is part of $10.6 million in grants, announced in May, to help coastal and Great Lakes communities. The funding will support water quality monitoring and public notification programs for beaches.

"With so many beach closures across New England this summer, people want to know 'where can I go swimming in clean water?'," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Today's grant will advance environmental justice in communities vulnerable to and overburdened by water quality impacts by supporting critical monitoring and notification programs. We will continue to work closely with our state, municipal and local partners to deliver information that people need to make good decisions about their health. The results of monitoring can also help us enforce environmental laws and make investments so beach closures become a thing of the past."

This grant helps fund programs to ensure that beachgoers know when our coastal waters are safe for swimming and recreation.

"I'm thrilled to see this federal grant go to New Hampshire to help safeguard the well-being of our beachgoers," said U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen. "This funding will deliver much-needed resources to monitor our state's coastal waters, ensuring safe and enjoyable outdoor experiences for residents and visitors."

"New Hampshire's beaches draw locals and tourists to their shores every year, and it is critical that we keep people safe when they go in the water. Excited to see this funding coming to New Hampshire to help monitor our water quality and protect the health of Granite Staters," said U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan.

"New Hampshire is known for our iconic lakes and beaches — we must protect them to ensure families feel safe enjoying a day on the water," said Congresswoman Annie Kuster (NH-02). "I'm thrilled to see these resources heading to our state to protect beach and lake goers, and I will continue working to preserve our environment for generations to come."

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, Tribal, and territorial applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies or their local partners notify the public and post beach warnings or closings.

Since 2001, EPA has awarded nearly $216 million in BEACH Act grants, including over $25 million to New England states, and almost $4.5 million to New Hampshire, to test beach waters for illness-causing bacteria and help with public notification and identification of the problem. This program is essential for protecting the health of beachgoers across the country.

EPA's 2023 BEACH Act grant funding will be allocated to the following New England states, contingent upon their meeting the eligibility requirements:

EPA Region 1

New Hampshire $214,000

Maine $272,000

Massachusetts $275,000

Connecticut $236,000

Rhode Island $228,000

More information on BEACH Act grants.

Check the relevant state, Tribal, or territorial beach program website for closing or advisory information at a particular beach.

New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Public Beaches