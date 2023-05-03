EPA Awards $100,000 to New Jersey Institute of Technology for Environmental Technologies

May 3, 2023

NEW YORK (May 3, 2023) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $100,000 in research funding to New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) to further develop their innovative ideas to solve environmental challenges. These awards are part of EPA’s People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) Program.

“Congratulations to our winning teams on their creative and innovative solutions to address some of our most urgent environmental problems,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “Their work is inspiring, and I look forward to seeing the final results of these projects.”

EPA's P3 program is a unique competition that offers teams of college and university students hands-on experience that brings their classroom learning to life, while also encouraging them to create tangible changes in their communities. This annual, two-phased research grants program challenges students to research, develop, and design innovative projects that address real world challenges involving all areas of environmental protection and public health. Today’s awardees have already been awarded a one-year grant of up to $25,000 for Phase I, which served as a “proof of concept,” to develop their idea. These five teams successfully competed for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to implement their design in a real-world setting.

Students from NJIT received the award for their research project, which is designed to reduce contaminants and provide safe drinking water by developing an innovative microwave-assisted membrane filtration system to enhance the removal of per- and poly fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water.

