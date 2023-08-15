EPA Awards $100,000 to Ohio University for Climate Literacy Program

August 15, 2023

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $100,000 to Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, as part of the Environmental Education Grants Program. The funding will be used to support a climate literacy project.

“We know that climate change is one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time, and it demands bold and innovative solutions,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “This year’s grant recipients represent some of the brightest minds from across the country, and they demonstrate what it means to couple the power of environmental education with a commitment to creating a future with clean air, clean water, and a healthy planet for all.”

“The systemic nature of this project is very exciting,” said Ohio University project co-planner Dr. Danielle Dani. “We intend to leverage nested, place-based contexts to promote environmental education and climate literacy on a regional level: community and university-based centers and organizations as well as formal and informal educational spaces and educators. The resulting network of sites and partners will serve as resources for fostering informed decision-making and action in rural Appalachian Ohio citizens across the lifespan.”

With this funding, Ohio University will develop interactive lessons and onsite activities designed to engage students, educators and local partners. The project, “Appalachian Ohio Climate Literacy Network,” aims to foster a regional network of shared storytelling and shift the narrative surrounding Appalachian climate advocacy.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $91.3 million supporting more than 3,922 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques. For more information, visit the Environmental Education webpage.

To learn more about current and past award winners, or to apply for future EE grant competitions, visit the Environmental Education Grants webpage. This page is updated as future competitions are announced and additional grants are awarded.