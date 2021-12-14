EPA awards $100,000 Small Business Innovation Research grant to Unearth Technologies Inc. of Seattle

December 14, 2021

Seattle (December 14, 2021) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced $3,089,894 in funding awarded to 30 American small businesses to develop novel technologies that address pressing environmental and public health problems.

“As emerging technologies continue to rapidly change the world, our nation’s small businesses are at the forefront of harnessing these technologies to address today’s environmental challenges,” said Wayne Cascio, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator in EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “We are excited to watch these small companies bring innovative ideas to the marketplace and help revolutionize improving our environment, public health, and the economy.”

EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program runs an annual, two-phase competition for funding. The 30 small businesses awarded today are receiving up to $100,000 of Phase I funding for six months for “proof of concept” of their proposed technology. Companies that complete Phase I can then apply to receive Phase II funding of up to $400,000 to further develop and commercialize their technology.

Unearth Technologies Inc. of Seattle is a recipient of SBIR’s Phase I funding for the company’s innovative approach in identifying lead service lines that need critical replacement with their “OnePlace” Geospatial Work Management Platform. “Our software makes the process of inventorying, prioritizing, and documenting the replacement of every lead service line easily by providing superior visibility to everyone involved,” said Brian Saab, CEO, Unearth Technologies Inc. “We couldn't be more proud to be a partner with the EPA - helping to ensure everyone is able to enjoy safe, clean drinking water.”

EPA is one of 11 federal agencies that participate in the SBIR Program, a competitive program that supports small businesses in the development and commercialization of technological solutions. This program stimulates high-tech innovation while encouraging small businesses to meet the country’s research and development needs. SBIR awardees this year are employing innovative approaches like an automated waste sorting system at the point of disposal; a system that employs technology to capture and destroy airborne bacteria and viruses; and a monitoring system that can map methane concentrations and emissions over large areas.

