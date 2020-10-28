News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $156,000 to the District of Columbia to develop a wetlands program

PHILADELPHIA (Oct. 28, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a $155,661 grant to the District of Columbia’s Department of Energy and Environment to establish a plan to restore and protect wetlands throughout the District.

“Protecting wetlands is important for D.C.’s environment due to the stressful effects in proximity to urban areas, and this grant will contribute greatly to the District’s ability to protect water quality and natural resources,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “This award is a great example of the effective partnership between federal and local agencies to protect and restore the District’s wetlands.”

The District received the funding to develop a comprehensive wetland monitoring and assessment program, and to develop a strategic 3 to 5-year wetlands plan. Developing a comprehensive wetland monitoring and assessment program will enhance the District’s ability to target restoration and improvements.

The funds were provided through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grant program, which enables state, local and tribal governments to conduct a range of projects that promote research and pollution reduction efforts related to wetlands.

For more information on the program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetland-program-development-grants-and-epa-wetlands-grant-coordinators.

