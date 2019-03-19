News Releases from Region 05

EPA awards $195,000 grant to Keweenaw Bay Indian Community in Michigan for data management

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 19-OPA05

CHICAGO (March 19, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $195,023 to the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community of Baraga, Mich., to modernize the tribe’s environmental data reporting.

“EPA’s grant will empower Keweenaw Bay Indian Community to join the Environmental Information Exchange Network, an online data exchange that is essential for successful program management,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Joining the network bolsters the strong partnership between the EPA and the tribe.”

“The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community thanks EPA for this grant, which will increase our capacity to make well-informed decisions on how we can safeguard the environment of our nation, and increase transparency, public participation, and collaboration of non-sensitive data to the Community,” said Keweenaw Bay Indian Community President Warren C. Swartz Jr.

The network is used by the EPA, state, tribal and territorial partners to securely share environmental and health information. Joining the network will provide the community with better access to the Facilities Registry System, the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act Information System and the Toxic Release Inventory.

The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community expects the project to be operational in spring 2020.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/exchangenetwork.

