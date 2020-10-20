News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $20.2 million to Maryland for drinking water improvement projects

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has awarded $20,170,000 to Maryland for drinking water improvement projects throughout the state.

This grant, along with $4 million in state matching funds, further capitalizes on Maryland’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Program that provides low interest loans to communities for drinking water projects. The grant money will be combined with repayments from prior loans and interest earnings to provide direct funding to communities.

“EPA’s continued commitment to supporting infrastructure projects with our state and local partners helps ensure residents have affordable access to safe drinking water and cleaner waterways,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support projects throughout Maryland that support public health by improving drinking water.”

One project included this year is additional funding to construct two underground water storage tanks and an upgraded water purification system for the City of Baltimore. The tanks will be used to store finished water that is available for distribution after going through treatment.

For more information about DWSRF, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf.

For more information about Maryland’s State Revolving Fund program, visit: https://mde.maryland.gov/programs/Water/WQFA/Pages/index.aspx.

