News Releases from Region 06

EPA awards $219,021 to the city of Albuquerque to conduct ambient air quality monitoring

Contact Information: Joe Hubbard or Jennah Durant at 214-665-2200 or r6press@epa.gov

DALLAS (Dec. 7, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $219,021 to the City of Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department to monitor ambient air quality for fine particulate matter (PM 2.5). The funds will support the City’s work to improve air quality in the area.

“EPA is committed to protecting human health and our environment, and today Americans have some of the cleanest air on record,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “Through these EPA grants, and working with our state and local partners, we continue to make significant progress in reducing pollution concentrations and enhancing air quality in communities across the nation.”

The funds will help Albuquerque carry out air-monitoring programs for the prevention and control of air pollution or implementation of PM 2.5 air quality standards. The EPA will continue to work collaboratively with the city and other stakeholders to develop strategies for achieving and maintaining compliance with PM 2.5 standards.

Particulate matter, also called particle pollution, contains microscopic solids or liquids which may be harmful if inhaled. The particles can become lodged in the lungs, or can even get in your bloodstream, and cause respiratory or heart problems. People with heart or lung disease, children, and older adults are most likely to be affected by particle pollution. The particles also affect the environment, with the smallest—those less than 2.5 micrometers across also called “fine”—being the main cause of reduced visibility.

For more about EPA grants: https://www.epa.gov/grants

For more about EPA’s work in New Mexico: https://www.epa.gov/nm

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: http://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/region6.htm

# # #