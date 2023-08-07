EPA Awards $24,000 to University of Texas at Dallas for Air Quality Sensor Project

August 7, 2023

DALLAS TEXAS (August 7, 2023)– The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced $24,999 for the University of Texas at Dallas for their work to develop low-cost air quality sensors for environmental justice communities as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) Program.

“EPA’s P3 program, now in its twentieth year, is an exciting and unique program that recognizes the power of students to translate imagination and science into new solutions that protect human health and the environment,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “Congratulations to this year’s teams. Their innovative projects tackle critical environmental issues and include an eco-friendly coating to reduce contamination in marine environments, a device to remove microplastics from stormwater, an air monitoring and filtration technology to reduce student exposures to air pollutants, and more.”

The University of Texas at Dallas, in partnership with Paul Quinn College and the Downwinders at Risk Education Fund, will provide low-cost calibrated air quality sensors that can be distributed at scale and used sustainably across predominantly Black and Brown neighborhoods in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The sensors will use observations from a satellite providing scientifically valid information for data-driven decisions by communities and residents. Learn more about the project here.

Twenty-one Phase I recipients will receive grants of up to $25,000 each to help them develop their proof-of-concept, and will be eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to further implement their designs.

