EPA awards $24.7 million to West Virginia for water quality improvement projects

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (September 29, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has awarded $24.7 million to West Virginia for water quality improvement projects to address wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff.

This grant, along with $4.9 million in state matching funds, further capitalizes on West Virginia’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Program that provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities, non-point source and estuary projects, and other water quality management activities. The grant money will be combined with repayments from prior loans and interest earnings to provide direct funding to communities.

“The revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support projects that will improve wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff throughout the state to help protect West Virginia’s water resources and improve public health.”

Projects supported by the CWSRF this year include upgrades to wastewater treatment plants and collection systems, replacing failing on-site septic systems with more modern systems, and extending service to underserved communities.

These projects will improve water quality throughout the state by reducing the amount of raw or poorly treated sewage entering the surface and ground water.

For more information on West Virginia’s CWSRF program, visit: https://dep.wv.gov/WWE/Programs/SRF/Pages/default.aspx

For more information about EPA’s CWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf

