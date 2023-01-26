EPA awards $26M in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funds to protect, improve water quality in Idaho

January 26, 2023

Contact Information 206-553-1193 Beth Clemons ( clemons.beth@epa.gov

SEATTLE (Jan. 26, 2023) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality $26,730,000 to protect and improve water quality and infrastructure across the state.

Idaho’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund received $17,992,000 and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund received $8,738,000. All the funding is a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Once again, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is providing a once-in-a-generation funding opportunity that allows EPA and our partners to improve water quality and infrastructure. We’re laying the groundwork today for future decades of clean water for the people of Idaho,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller.

“The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality appreciates the ongoing support from EPA to protect and improve water quality and infrastructure across our state, and we welcome any assistance that helps make these services more accessible and affordable for our communities," said Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Director Jess Byrne.

The funds were awarded Dec. 28, and are intended to provide low interest financing to plan, design and construct water quality improvement and protection projects, drinking water treatment projects and the infrastructure needed to protect human health.

Examples of projects in Idaho utilizing previous State Revolving Funds include:

City of New Meadows ($2,845,500) to replace the failing storage tank, install a new well pump and pump house, and construct a new booster pump station.

Cabinet Mountain Water District ($5,000,000) for improvements to three new water storage reservoirs, two new booster pump stations, a new well facility and distribution system upgrades.

City of Challis ($3,000,000) to drill a new well and construct a well house, booster station and transmission lines.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law presents the largest-ever funding opportunity for investing in water infrastructure. More than $50 billion is allocated to EPA toward repairing the nation’s essential water infrastructure, which helps communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution and safeguard vital waterways.