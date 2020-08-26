News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $38.4 million to Maryland for water quality improvement projects

Contact Information: U.S. EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 26, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced today it has awarded $38.4 million to Maryland for water quality improvement projects to address wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff.

This grant, along with $7.7 million in state matching funds, further capitalizes on Maryland’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Program that provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities, non-point source and estuary projects, and other water quality management activities.

“The state revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support projects that will improve wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff throughout the state to help protect Maryland’s water resources and improve public health.”

The grant money will be combined with repayments from prior loans and interest earnings to provide direct funding to communities.

Projects supported by the CWSRF this year include sewer system and interceptor rehabilitation, elimination of combine sewer overflows, treatment plant upgrades, a bio-energy project, urban stormwater repairs, stream bank restoration and septic tank elimination.

For more information on Maryland’s CWSRF program including a link to a list of priority projects targeted for funding, visit: https://mde.maryland.gov/programs/water/WQFA/Pages/index.aspx

For more information about EPA’s CWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf

