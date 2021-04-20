An official website of the United States government.

EPA Awards $625,000 to Clean Up School Buses in Ohio

04/20/2021
CHICAGO (April 20, 2021) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $625,000 to replace 31 older diesel school buses in Ohio. The school bus fleets will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to asthma and lung damage, better protecting health and air quality in communities across the country.

"The rebates provide children with a safe and healthy way to get to school by upgrading older diesel engines in our nation’s school buses," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, EPA is equipping local school districts with cleaner-running buses, helping them along the route to healthier kids and communities.”

Applicants scrapping and replacing diesel buses with engine model years 2006 and older will receive rebates between $20,000 and $65,000 per bus, depending on the fuel type of the replacement bus.

EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90 percent cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. These older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are linked to instances of aggravated asthma, and other health effects or illnesses that can lead to missed days of work or school. 

Since 2008, the DERA program has funded more than 1,300 projects across the country, reducing diesel emissions in more than 70,000 engines. A comprehensive list of the 2020 DERA School Bus Rebate recipients can be found at www.epa.gov/dera/awarded-dera-rebates.

For more information about the DERA program, visit www.epa.gov/dera

Below is a list of EPA Region 5 DERA Award Recipients:

State

Rebate Selectee

# of Buses Replaced

EPA Funding

IL

Buncombe Consolidated School District #43

2

$50,000

IL

Cypress School District #64

1

$20,000

IL

DuPage High School District 88

3

$60,000

IN

Norman Group, LLC

3

$60,000

MI

Clio Area Schools

5

$100,000

MI

Hemlock Public Schools

3

$60,000

MI

Ovid-Elsie Area Schools

2

$40,000

MI

Whittemore-Prescott Area Schools

2

$40,000

MN

Haley Transportation of St Charles Inc

1

$20,000

MN

HEY Inc dba Willmar Bus Service

3

$60,000

MN

Koch School Bus Service, Inc.

9

$225,000

MN

Northstar Bus Lines LLC / American Student Transportation of Moundsview Inc

10

$200,000

MN

Schmitty & Sons School Buses

7

$140,000

OH

Ansonia Local Schools

1

$25,000

OH

Antwerp Local Schools

1

$20,000

OH

Blanchester Local Schools

3

$60,000

OH

Celina Board of Education

1

$20,000

OH

Clearview Local School District

3

$60,000

OH

Columbia Local School

2

$40,000

OH

Columbus Grove Local School District

1

$20,000

OH

Hillsboro City Schools

1

$20,000

OH

Lakewood City Schools

1

$20,000

OH

Liberty Local Schools

6

$120,000

OH

Northern Local School District

5

$100,000

OH

Symmes Valley Local School District

1

$20,000

OH

Versailles Exempted Village School District

4

$80,000

OH

Wellston City School District

1

$20,000

WI

Brandt Buses Inc

2

$40,000

WI

Hahn Transportation Auburndale, Inc

3

$60,000

WI

Lamers Bus Lines, Inc.

10

$250,000

WI

School District of Beloit Turner

2

$40,000

