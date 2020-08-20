News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $7.78 million to Delaware for water quality improvement projects

Contact Information: US EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has awarded $7.78 million to Delaware for water quality improvement projects to address wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff.

This grant, along with $1.56 million in state matching funds, further capitalizes on Delaware’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Program that provides low interest loans for the construction of wastewater treatment facilities, non-point source and estuary projects, and other water quality management activities.

“The revolving fund program is essential to providing all Americans the clean and safe water they deserve,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support projects that will improve wastewater treatment and stormwater runoff throughout the state to help protect Delaware’s water resources and improve public health.”

The grant money will be combined with repayments from prior loans and interest earnings to provide direct funding to communities.

Projects supported by the CWSRF this year include sewer system and interceptor rehabilitation, biosolids capacity expansion, and septic tank elimination.

For a list of priority projects targeted for funding in Delaware, visit: https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/environmental-finance/revolving-fund/

For more information about EPA’s CWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/cwsrf

