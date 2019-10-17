News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards $82,723 to Integrate Environmental Education in Five Wisconsin School Districts

Contact Information: Rhiannon Dee (dee.rhiannon@epa.gov) 312-886-4882

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA083

MADISON, Wis. (Oct. 17, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $82,723 environmental education grant to the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation’s Green Schools Network. The federation’s “Connect, Explore, and Engage: Bridging the Opportunity Gap Using Public Lands” project will build capacity for sustainable, community-based environmental education initiatives in five rural school districts across Wisconsin, reaching up to 1,250 students.

“Educating our youth on the importance of environmental stewardship and the impact our environment has on our health – especially children’s health – is vital,” said Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “EPA is proud to support organizations like Wisconsin Wildlife Federation in their efforts to engage and inform students.”

Promoting and protecting children’s health is one of EPA’s most important responsibilities. The agency is committed to keeping children safe where they live, learn and play. Throughout October, EPA is celebrating children’s health by highlighting the following themes: children’s health research, healthy schools and healthy environments, and National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

“The Wisconsin Green Schools Network (WGSN) and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation are very excited about the opportunities that this funding will provide students and teachers in our rural schools!” said Sandy Benton of WGSN. “Public lands, such as Wisconsin’s state and county parks as well as school forests, provide the context for revenant and meaningful environmental education. The WGSN will connect local community experts and teachers, on school-wide basis using its FIELD (Fostering Inquiry and Engaging Learners through Discovery) Corps model of co-teaching. By co-planning and co-teaching alongside teachers, a collective of efficacies for teaching [environmental education], health and literacy in the outdoors will develop in these rural schools as we grow the next generation of environmental stewards.”

Environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues. In doing so, it provides the public with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and take responsible action. For more information: https://www.epa.gov/education

To learn more about what EPA is doing to protect children’s health, visit: https://www.epa.gov/children.



