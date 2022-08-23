EPA Awards Environmental Education Grants to Three Connecticut Organizations

August 23, 2022

BOSTON (Aug. 23, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing the selection of three organizations in New England to receive funding for projects through the Environmental Education (EE) Grants Program.

The Mystic Aquarium, New Haven Ecology Project, and SoundWaters, Inc., are among 34 organizations across the nation selected to receive funding through the EE Grants Program. Funding will range between $50,000 and $100,000 to provide environmental education activities and programs.

"These EE grants support the environmental leaders of the future and this year focus on crafting engaging opportunities for students from historically disadvantaged communities," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Here in New England, $295,000 in grants will help address career development, water and air quality issues, climate change, and advance environmental justice through education programs and activities."

New England recipients of 2022 Environmental Education Grants:

Sea Research Foundation Ind, d/b/a Mystic Aquarium, Mystic, CT

The Mystic Aquarium through its The Conservationists in Training (CIT) conservation mentorship and career development program will receive $95,000 to provide underrepresented high school-aged youth with mentorship and conservation-based career experiences for the development of water conservation careers, increased scientific and environmental literacy, and skills to encourage their community to protect and restore marine resources.

New Haven Ecology Project, New Haven, CT

The New Haven Ecology Project will receive $100,000 to embed skilled environmental educators in three public schools in New Haven; providing mini-grants and professional support to expand outdoor classrooms, school gardens, schoolyard habitats, educational experiences connected to urban waters and land, and engage at least 45 urban public- school educators and 900 urban public-school students located in one of New Haven's lowest income neighborhoods.

SoundWaters Inc. Stamford, CT

SoundWaters will receive $100,000 to use their 80' teaching vessel as a floating classroom where children and parents will learn about their local environment. Collaborating with five partners who work with high-poverty populations in Stamford, Norwalk and Greenwich, CT, they will engage with 805 children and adults who would otherwise have little access to Long Island Sound. Plans include testing water quality and meeting a wide variety of Long Island Sound animals. Bilingual education videos and communications will supplement the learning process.

Since 1992, EPA has distributed between $2 million and $3.5 million in EE grant funding each year, for a total of over $88.3 million supporting more than 3,890 projects. The program traditionally provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, or disseminate environmental education practices, methods, or techniques.

