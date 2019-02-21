News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards Funding to Reduce Diesel Emissions at the State Port Authority in Mobile, Ala.

Clean Diesel Grant to Reduce 102.2 Tons of Nitrogen Oxides and 3.4 Tons of PM2.5

ATLANTA (February 21, 2019) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding a Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program grant totaling $400,000 to the Alabama State Port Authority in Mobile, Ala. to support efforts to reduce diesel emissions and exposure by replacing one 1982 locomotive with a Tier IV locomotive engine.

"Diesel engines are incredibly durable, with millions in operation in Alabama, and across the nation,” said EPA Acting Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “These grants provide not only environmental and health benefits by eliminating exposure to diesel exhaust, but cost-effectiveness as well.

Reducing emissions from diesel engines is one of the most important air quality challenges facing the country. Even with EPA’s stringent heavy-duty highway, nonroad, marine and locomotive standards set to take effect over the next decade, millions of diesel engines already in use will continue to emit large amounts of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter and air toxics, which contribute to serious public health problems. This investment will have a lifetime reduction of nearly 102.2 tons of Nitrogen Oxides and 3.4 tons of PM 2.5 .

These emissions are linked to thousands of premature deaths, hundreds of thousands of asthma attacks, millions of lost work days, and numerous other health impacts every year.

This grant will eliminate or reduce diesel emissions through the implementation of cleaner engines, vehicles, and technologies.

For more information about EPA's National Clean Diesel campaign and DERA program, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.

