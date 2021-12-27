EPA Awards Grant to American Samoa for Diesel Emissions Reduction Projects

December 27, 2021

PAGO PAGO (December 27, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $14 million in grants awarded to projects that reduce diesel emissions from the nation’s existing fleet of older, dirtier engines and vehicles.

“The DERA grant program helps American Samoa to target funds towards projects that align with local priorities,” said Martha Guzman, Regional Administrator for EPA’s Pacific Southwest. “We are glad that American Samoa Power Authority will use this funding to replace an old 2002 Diesel Vacuum Truck with a new 2021 model, which will reduce diesel pollution and benefit communities on American Samoa.”

The American Samoa Power Authority (ASPA) received over $126,000 in grant funding. The funds will be combined with $40,731 in voluntary cost-share from ASPA.

In selecting projects for award, priority was given to projects that:

are in areas designated as having poor air quality;

reduce emissions from ports and other goods movement facilities;

benefit local communities;

incorporate local communities in project planning; and

demonstrate an ability to continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

In addition to DERA funding, following the passage of the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, EPA will be making significant investments in the health, equity, and resilience of American communities. EPA will offer a total of $5 billion between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 to fund the replacement of dirtier school buses with low- or no-carbon school buses. Each year, $500 million will be available exclusively for electric school buses and $500 million will be available for electric buses and multiple types of cleaner alternative fuel school buses. In line with the President’s commitment to Justice40, EPA is actively working to ensure DERA funding, including Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding, maximizes the benefits that are directed to underserved communities.

The DERA Program funds grants and rebates that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. Since the start of the DERA program in 2008, EPA has awarded over $1 billion in grants and rebates to modernize the nation’s diesel fleet and speed the turnover to cleaner on- and off-road heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

