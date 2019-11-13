News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards Lifecycle Building Center and Food Well Alliance in Atlanta with 2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management Grants

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (region4press@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (Nov. 13, 2019) – Today, in celebration of America Recycles Week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker presented 2019 EPA Region 4 Sustainable Materials Management grants to Lifecycle Building Center and Food Well Alliance.

“We applaud our local partners for their continued work to use and reuse materials more productively over their entire life cycles,” said EPA Region 4 Administrator Mary S. Walker. “EPA is proud to invest in organizations that find new opportunities to reduce environmental impacts, conserve resources and reduce costs.”

Lifecycle Building Center will receive $50,000 to fund deconstruction pilot training and the creation of a Reuse for Communities Toolkit. The Building Materials Reuse Association will use the toolkit to educate communities across the country and develop a network of deconstruction and reclamation with the goal of increasing the job market. Food Well Alliance will receive $50,000 to fund a compost demonstration project at the Truly Living Well Center in Atlanta and composting training in order to advance best management practices in community composting.

Background

The purpose of the Sustainable Materials Management grant is to accelerate substantial solutions or propose innovative ways of capturing, using, and reusing materials such as: (1) advancing the sustainable management of food (organics) through prevention, donation or recycling; (2) expanding, capturing and/or reusing glass cullet or the glass recycling infrastructure; (3) advancing recycling market development using clear marketing strategies for material reuse opportunities within the Southeast; and (4) advancing Sustainable Materials Management in the built environment (including buildings, infrastructure, and resiliency).

For more on EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management Program: https://www.epa.gov/smm