EPA awards Living Classrooms Foundation a $60,000 Environmental Education grant for South Baltimore program

PHILADELPHIA (Aug. 27, 2019) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has selected the Living Classroom Foundation in Baltimore to receive a $60,000 Environmental Education grant to expand environmental service learning for students and community members in South Baltimore. The Living Classrooms Foundation was selected through a competitive process and is one of four grantees this year in EPA’s Mid-Atlantic region.

“It’s encouraging to know that students and community members in South Baltimore will work together on urban environmental challenges,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support this collaboration which helps build understanding and appreciation for different perspectives and advances environmental stewardship.”

Living Classroom’s program is providing informal hands-on environmental education to students to advance their knowledge of real-world environmental issues and implement solutions to runoff pollution through three community service projects. High school students and community members will focus on managing storm water runoff, reducing litter, and reducing the harmful effects of various types of land use.

Since 1992, EPA’s Environmental Education program seeks grant proposals from eligible applicants to support environmental education projects that promote environmental awareness and stewardship and help provide people with the skills to take responsible actions to protect the environment. This grant program provides financial support for projects that design, demonstrate, and/or disseminate environmental education practices, methods or techniques.

For more information visit: https://www.epa.gov/education.