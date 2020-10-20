News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards nearly $18 million to Virginia for drinking water improvement projects

PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced it has awarded $17,965,000 to Virginia for drinking water improvement projects throughout the state.

This grant, along with $3.6 million in state matching funds, further capitalizes on Virginia’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Program that provides low interest loans to communities for drinking water projects. The grant money will be combined with repayments from prior loans and interest earnings to provide direct funding to communities.

“EPA’s continued commitment to supporting infrastructure projects with our state and local partners helps ensure residents have affordable access to safe drinking water and cleaner waterways,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “EPA is proud to support projects throughout Virginia that support public health by improving drinking water.”

One project included this year provides $5.8 million for the Plum Creek-Bethel-Riner Water System Interconnects project in Montgomery County. More than 9.5 miles of new water lines will interconnect systems and provide better service and drinking water to 22,000 residents.

For more information about EPA’s DWSRF program, visit: https://www.epa.gov/dwsrf .

For more information about Virginia’s State Revolving Fund program, visit: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/drinking-water-state-revolving-fund-dwsrf/

