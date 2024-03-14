EPA awards nearly $75,000 to Mercer University’s student team for innovative solutions to environmental public health challenges

March 14, 2024

MACON, Ga. (March 14, 2024) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded nearly $75,000 in funding to Mercer University’s student team to research and develop innovative solutions that address environmental and public health challenges as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) Program. EPA awarded nearly 1.2 million total to Student Teams for Innovative Solutions to Environmental and Public Health Challenges across the United States.

“EPA is pleased to mark the 20th anniversary of our P3 program by announcing this impressive round of projects that are tackling critical issues such as removing PFAS from water, combating harmful algal blooms, and materials recovery and reuse,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “I commend these hardworking and creative students and look forward to seeing the results of their innovative projects that are addressing some of our thorniest sustainability and environmental challenges.”

“Congratulations to this year’s student teams. This unique program recognizes the power of students to translate imagination and science into new solutions that protect human health and the environment in the Southeast area,” said Acting 4 Administrator, Jeaneanne Gettle.

Mercer University will receive $74,999 to fund a two-year project. Students will propose innovative and sustainable ideas and concepts and carry them through the research, design and demonstration stages. During the second year of the award, student teams will have the opportunity to showcase their designs at EPA’s National Student Design Expo.

The project is called “Navigating the Food-Energy-Water Nexus through the Conversion of Food Waste to Biocrude.” This P3 project will use hydrothermal liquefaction to convert optimal food waste streams into liquid biocrude compatible with existing petroleum infrastructure. The project will characterize and optimize food waste feedstocks and their respective biofuels and perform lifecycle and cost assessment of hypothetical regional collection and conversion systems for biofuel recovery from food waste streams. The impacts of the research will increase energy supplies, decrease quantity of food waste, prevent environmental contamination, and provide community benefits.

EPA's P3 program features a unique competition that offers teams of college students hands-on experience to turn their creative design and engineering ideas into reality, while also helping solve real-world environmental challenges.

