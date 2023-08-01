EPA Awards over $24,000 to Hamline University to Research Lead Detection in Drinking Water

August 1, 2023

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $24,975 grant to Hamline University in St. Paul, Minnesota for research that will enhance the detection of lead ions in drinking water as part of the Agency’s People, Prosperity, and the Planet (P3) program.

“EPA’s P3 program, now in its twentieth year, is an exciting and unique program that recognizes the power of students to translate imagination and science into new solutions that protect human health and the environment,” said Chris Frey, Assistant Administrator for EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “Congratulations to this year’s teams. Their innovative projects tackle critical environmental issues and include an eco-friendly coating to reduce contamination in marine environments, a device to remove microplastics from stormwater, an air monitoring and filtration technology to reduce student exposures to air pollutants, and more.”

With this funding, Hamline University will use bismuth nanoparticles to detect lead in drinking water. Bismuth is a low-toxicity heavy metal, which is well-suited for detecting lead while maintaining drinking water safety standards. When mixed with catalytic DNA enzymes, bonds with lead ions are formed causing a visually detectable color change. The bismuth nanoparticles are cost-effective, potentially making them a more viable option in lead detection procedures.

P3 is a competitive grants program which offers university and college students the opportunity to take a leading role in scientific and engineering research. EPA awarded 21 P3 Phase I grants in 2023. The grant winners receive up to $25,000 each to help them develop their proof of concept and will be eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $100,000 to further implement their designs.

