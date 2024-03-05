EPA Awards Over $650,000 for Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians Recycling Project

Grant funded in part by the largest recycling investment in 30 years

March 5, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians a $653,120 grant, funded by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to expand recycling infrastructure, support good-paying jobs, and increase circular waste management on and off the Tribal land.

“EPA is proud to award this grant, which will support Shingle Springs in their efforts to increase recycling rates, make significant strides in waste removal from Tribal land, and create good-paying jobs for the Tribal community," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman. "Together, we are making progress toward a circular economy that will better protect the environment and conserve resources."

The grant is part of EPA investment under the Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling program for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia. With this funding, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians will increase recycling self-reliance by creating an updated recycling center on the reservation. With this new infrastructure, the Tribe’s Environmental Department plans to recycle all recyclable materials produced on and off the reservation, including from the administrative buildings, Tribal membership housing, economic development properties, and a clinic.

“This funding will allow us to build a recycling center to maximize the volume of recyclable materials and organics removed from the waste stream on Tribal land,” said Chairwoman Regina Cuellar of the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians. “We look forward to working with the Tribal community to create a more sustainable future.”

This grant reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to tackling environmental justice and climate crises. Many Tribal communities carry a disproportionate environmental and human health burden from waste management. As part of President Biden’s Justice40 Initiative, 100% of the funding allocated in EPA’s Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling for Tribes grants will benefit underserved and overburdened communities. Increasing recycling is also essential for addressing climate change because natural resource extraction and processing comprise half of all global greenhouse gas emissions driving the climate crisis. Recycling reduces the need to extract resources such as timber, water, and minerals for new products.

Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling Grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia

The Solid Waste Infrastructure for Recycling grants for Tribes and Intertribal Consortia will enable Tribes to improve their recycling and waste management systems, meeting Congress’ goal to create a stronger, more resilient, cost-effective U.S. municipal solid waste recycling system.

