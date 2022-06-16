EPA Awards over $700,000 to Support Wetlands Restoration in Nevada

SAN FRANCISCO (June 16, 2022) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a total of $715,525 to boost programs that restore habitat, protect tribal water quality and preserve wetlands in Nevada. The funding was awarded through EPA’s Wetland Program Development Grants to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“We are very pleased to support our partners in their efforts to improve water quality and restore Nevada’s wetlands,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Martha Guzman “Healthy wetlands provide numerous benefits to ecosystems and communities across Nevada, and these grants will allow our state, local and tribal partners to make significant progress protecting these vital resources where it's needed most.”

Wetland Program Development Grants assist state, tribal, and local government agencies and interstate/intertribal entities in developing or refining programs which protect, manage, and restore wetlands.

“As the driest state in the nation, EPA's Wetland Program Development Grants have been vital in helping the Nevada Division of Natural Heritage develop Nevada’s first-ever Wetland Program, focusing on the creation of innovative wetland analysis tools, partner engagement and collaboration, and the inventory and assessment of our precious wetland resources throughout the state,” said Nevada Division of Natural Heritage Administrator Kristin Szabo.

Below are the Nevada projects funded in this year’s round of grants:

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe will receive $234,881 to continue building capacity to safeguard Pyramid Lake and the Truckee River, and to protect endangered cui-ui sucker fish, threatened Lahontan cutthroat trout, and the Tribe’s people from water pollution and its effects.

Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Natural Heritage Division, will receive $480,644 to revise Nevada’s Wetlands Program Plan and continue the ongoing inventory, monitoring and assessment of the state’s springs.

Caption: Nevada has over 300 natural hot springs, the most natural hot springs in the entire country. These springs provide habitat for several springs dependent plants and animals and are a key focus of the Nevada Natural Heritage Program’s statewide wetland’s inventory and assessment.

