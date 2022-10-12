EPA Awards Two Environmental Merit Awards to Connecticut Recipients

October 12, 2022

BOSTON (Oct. 12, 2022) – Today, the U.S. EPA recognized two individuals in Connecticut at the virtual 2022 Environmental Merit Awards ceremony. The awardees were among 20 recipients across New England honored for contributing to improving New England's environment.

New England's annual Environmental Merit Awards are given to community leaders, scientists, government officials, business leaders, schools, and students who represent different approaches, but a common commitment to environmental protection.

"EPA is proud to recognize and congratulate Connecticut awardees', for their great accomplishments and their continued efforts towards combatting climate change, bringing cleaner air and water to neighborhoods, and ensuring our underserved communities' voices are being heard," said EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash. "Their ingenuity and commitment truly make a difference in our New England communities."

The Environmental Merit Awards, which are given to people who have already taken action, are awarded in the categories of individual; business (including professional organizations); local, state or federal government; and environmental, community, academia or nonprofit organization. Also, each year EPA presents lifetime achievement awards for individuals. The 2022 Environmental Merit Award Winners from Connecticut listed by category are:

Lifetime Achievement

Betsey C. Wingfield

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, Hartford

Betsey C. Wingfield has been with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection four 34 years, three years as deputy commissioner overseeing air, water and waste programs. Throughout the decades, Betsey found equitable solutions to environmental challenges, relying on science, innovation, and partnerships.



Early in her career, Betsey helped create the state's first cleanup regulations, shape Connecticut's Brownfields program, and focus state assistance toward environmental justice communities.



Betsey led many successful water protection initiatives. She spearheaded a nitrogen-trading program among wastewater treatment plants on Long Island Sound and more than a decade later shaped Connecticut's strategy focusing on upgrades at treatment plants. Betsey also worked on strategies to reduce phosphorus loads to fresh water.



As a member of the Water Planning Council, she and other members pushed to develop the first State Water Plan, which documents mutual goals of water planning entities and sets a path for improvement.



Betsey also engaged in the Long Island Study and other initiatives that improved water quality, protected coastal and aquatic resources and enhanced public access and uses of the sound and coast. Her visions led to the designation of the Connecticut National Estuarine Research Reserve.



Betsey championed many other significant causes, including redevelopment of the Brass Center Mall, the innovative cleanup around the Raymark Superfund site and the development of a PFAS Action Plan.



Serving on the Ozone Transport Commission, Betsey pressed for solutions to address Connecticut's challenges. The state's investment in developing the Geospatial Measurement of Air Pollution that uses advanced monitoring equipment to address previously unknown sources of air pollution is the latest example of a solution Betsy helped find.



Betsey may be best known for her commitment to staff – for setting up a professional development group, establishing a formal mentoring program, personally mentoring future environmental leaders, and leading staff through the COVID pandemic with compassion, and clear communication.

Individual

Sharon Lewis

Executive Director of the Connecticut Coalition for Environmental and Economic Justice, Hartford

Sharon Lewis embodies the best of the environmental movement. The statewide coalition, founded in 1998, includes organizations and constituencies with a shared vision of justice. Its base consists of residents in communities that face systemic problems requiring bold solutions. Under Sharon's leadership and working with communities across the state, the coalition has built up the leadership of leaders of color and advocated for environmental justice.

Over the course of the year, Sharon led dozens of environmental campaigns, including a fight against expanding a landfill and lobbying the Legislature to improve air quality in public schools, electrify transportation, advance clean energy, and act on the climate crisis. As a result of Sharon's work, the state legislature expanded climate and clean energy policies. During the pandemic, she transformed her teaching to allow remote learning. Through over 60 webinars and online discussions attended by over 1,000 people, Sharon helped advocates understand the history of racism exposing communities of color to environmental injustice. In addition, Sharon launched a course in the Boots on the Ground Environmental Advocacy School that brings together environmental justice leaders to develop environmental campaigns and expand organizing capacity. Sharon's leadership expanded access to environmental education and trained a new generation of leaders.

Ira Leighton "In Service to States" Annual Award

Every year, one individual in New England is selected to receive the Ira Leighton "In Service to States" Environmental Merit Award. It is a tribute to our long-time colleague and friend, Ira Leighton, who passed away in 2013, after serving 41 years at the U.S. EPA. Ira's dedication and passion for protecting the environment was evident to all who knew him. He was a constant presence in New England, a force who took ideas and made them actionable tasks that resulted in measurable improvements. Today, the 2022 award was presented to Melanie Loyzim of Maine.

Melanie Loyzim

Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Melanie Loyzim, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, has been a leader over the past two decades in promoting environmental protection and maintaining a viable economy.

