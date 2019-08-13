News Releases from Region 05

EPA to begin soil cleanup at former Dixon Iron & Metal Company in Dixon, Illinois

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA064

DIXON, ILL. (Aug. 13, 2019) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will start work to remove soil contaminated with metals and polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) from the former Dixon Iron & Metal Co. facility at 78 Monroe Ave., Dixon, Ill.

EPA will replace the contaminated soil with clean soil, install a cap in certain locations, and restore the property. The agency will also assess the sediment in the adjacent Rock River.

Based on historical research, companies in the lumber and coal industries occupied the site from 1897 until the 1950s. Various portions of the site appeared to be used as a junk yard since the 1910s. In the 1950s, two individuals operated a salvage yard and later incorporated the business in the 1960s as Sinow & Wienman Inc. Operations continued even after 2014, when the property was sold to DIMCO. In 2018, DIMCO dissolved and the site is no longer in operation.

To learn more about this site, visit: https://response.epa.gov/DIMCO.

