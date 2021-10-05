EPA Begins Cleanup at Fifth Street Fire Site in Calumet, Michigan

October 5, 2021

Contact Information 312-353-5069 Joshua Singer ( singer.joshua@epa.gov

CHICAGO (October 5, 2021) –U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has begun to remove and dispose of asbestos-contaminated rubble and debris from the site of a recent fire on Fifth Street in Calumet, Michigan. On May 21, a fire destroyed three buildings including several local apartments and businesses near the intersection of Fifth and Portland Streets.

EPA will monitor air quality during the cleanup and backfill open basements after the cleanup is completed this fall. Asbestos is a naturally-occurring mineral that was often used in construction in the mid-20th century. Breathing high levels of asbestos fibers for a long period of time can cause scar-like tissue to develop in the lungs and the lining surrounding the lungs.

Portions of Portland Street, Fourth Street, and part of the parking lot at Agassiz Park will be closed during the cleanup.

To learn more, visit: https://response.epa.gov/5thstreetcalumet.

