EPA Begins Demolition at Lane Plating Superfund Site in Dallas Texas

January 19, 2023

Contact Information 214-665-2200 Jennah Durant and Joe Robledo ( R6press@epa.gov

DALLAS, TEXAS – (January 19, 2023)- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Community Advisor Group Members (CAG) and Dallas city officials hosted an event at the Lane Plating Superfund site in Dallas, Texas to witness the demolition of the electroplating facility and to recognize the work of local, state and federal officials who have worked on the site’s cleanup.

“This action today is not only an EPA victory, it is a victory for all those who have put time and effort in making sure this community and ecosystem are free of contaminated materials,” said Regional Administrator Dr. Earthea Nance. “This demolition brings the community one step closer to the removal of contamination. We want to thank all of EPA’s partners and individuals who are bringing a cleaner and greener environment to this community.”

“One of the reasons why I ran for Congress was to fight for a safer, healthier and cleaner Dallas," said Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (TX-30). “I am proud of the progress that our city’s partnership with the EPA has made in cleaning up one of the nation’s most contaminated sites. We have made crucial steps to improve the livelihoods for the people of southern Dallas and I look forward to continuing this work together.”

"This demolition is an important step for our city. For too long, this site has stood as a symbol of past generations' disregard for our communities in southern Dallas,” said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. “But now, it can represent opportunity and new beginnings. I am grateful to the United States Environmental Protection Agency and all of our partners who are helping us clean up this environmental disaster so we can move our city forward.”

“I am happy to see these walls coming down today”, said Mr. Tennell Atkins, Councilmember for District 8. “This is another sign of progress for District 8 and the Southern Sector of Dallas. There is a lot more to do, but I will keep pushing to improve quality of life for the residents of District 8. I am glad to partner with the EPA, the Community Advisory Group, and others to accelerate this cleanup process. Lane Plating, which is located right across the street from our community members, is one of the most contaminated sites in the country.”

“The Lane Plating Community Advisory Group will continue to amplify voices from Arden Terrence, who is demanding the safe removal of all hazardous materials from the Lane Plating Superfund Site and the creation of a healthy and safe place for residents,” said Allen McGill, Chair of the Lane Plating Community Advisory Group.

The Lane Plating site was listed as a time critical removal action in September 2022. EPA completed clearing the site in late December 2022. Roof panels containing asbestos are now being removed, with air sampling being conducted to ensure the asbestos does not migrate to surrounding areas.

The demolition of the facility, completes one phase of the removal action, with excavation of contaminated soil and disposal of contaminated soil and building materials as the next phase. As EPA and City of Dallas officials continue cleanup work, they will stay engaged with residents and other community members. The demolition of the building is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Outreach efforts for the community remains a high priority for EPA and partners of this site. EPA plans on attending CAG meetings to update residents on the site’s cleanup progress and providing informational materials at the Highland Hills Branch Library, which serves as the public repository for all site-related documents. For more information on this site’s background and activities please visit The Lane Plating Clean Up- Action and Lane Plating Works 2022 Removal Action websites.

Background

The Lane Plating Superfund Site is located at 5322 Bonnie View Road in Dallas, Dallas County, Texas. Lane Plating Works, Inc., is a former electroplating facility that operated for more than 90 years. The facility conducted hard chromium and cadmium plating. The approximately five-acre property is near a residential and commercial area.

Connect with the Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 on Facebook, Twitter, or visit our homepage.