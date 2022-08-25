EPA Begins Hazardous Waste Cleanup at Diamond Hard Chrome Site in Cleveland

August 25, 2022

CHICAGO (August 25, 2022) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the start of a hazardous waste cleanup at the Diamond Hard Chrome site, 6110 Grand Ave., Cleveland, Ohio. In February, Ohio EPA referred the site to the federal agency for action. EPA anticipates that its estimated over $1 million cleanup will be completed by the end of the year.

EPA will remove tanks, drums and containers of hazardous waste with concentrations of heavy metals including chromium and lead. EPA has already installed temporary fencing and begun air monitoring at the site.

From 1991-2021, the former Diamond Hard Chrome Inc., registered as a large quantity generator of hazardous waste, used various chemicals in its electroplating process. Several container tanks, rinse tanks and a heated tank with caustic soap were in use at the site.

To learn more, visit the Diamond Hard Chrome website.