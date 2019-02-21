News Releases from Region 01

EPA begins reviews of two Connecticut Superfund site cleanups this year

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) 617-918-1037

Boston – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to conduct comprehensive reviews of site cleanups at two National Priorities List (NPL) Superfund sites in Connecticut by performing required Five-Year Reviews.

"It is a priority for EPA to make progress cleaning up Superfund sites across the region," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro. "Once a site or part of a site is cleaned up, it is important for EPA to conduct regular reviews of the cleanup to ensure that it remains protective of human health and the environment."

"Connecticut greatly values our productive working relationship with EPA New England on Superfund sites in Connecticut. We look forward to working with the Region on the necessary reviews of these two sites," said Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.

The Superfund program, a federal program established by Congress in 1980, investigates and cleans up the most complex, uncontrolled or abandoned hazardous waste sites in the country and endeavors to facilitate activities to return them to productive use.

Under the Trump Administration, the Superfund program has reemerged as a priority to fulfill EPA's core mission of protecting human health and the environment.

EPA is actively involved in Superfund studies and cleanups at 18 sites, including one federal facility, in Connecticut. There are many phases of the Superfund cleanup process including considering future use and redevelopment and conducting post-cleanup monitoring of sites. EPA must ensure completed remedies continue to be protective of public health and the environment.

The NPL Superfund sites where EPA will begin work on Five-Year Reviews in 2019 are listed below. Please note, the web links listed below provide detailed information on site status and past assessment and cleanup activity. Once the Five-Year Review is complete, a report of its findings will be posted to these websites. Most of the Five-Year Reviews will be completed in 2019, but some noted below will not be completed until Fiscal Year 2020.

The web link also provides contact information for the EPA project manager and community involvement coordinator at each site. Community members and local officials are invited to contact EPA with any comments or concerns about a Superfund site.

Five-Year Reviews beginning in 2019

Linemaster Switch Corp., Woodstock, Conn.

www.epa.gov/superfund/linemaster

Raymark Industries Inc., Stratford, Conn. (Five-Year Review to be completed in Fiscal Year 2020)

www.epa.gov/superfund/raymark