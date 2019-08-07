News Releases from Region 05

EPA Calls for Applications to Support Community Revitalization, Local Food Initiatives

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 19-OPA060

CHICAGO (August 7, 2019) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced an opportunity to apply for technical assistance for communities interested in revitalizing neighborhoods through development of local food systems. The assistance will be provided through the Local Foods, Local Places (LFLP) program, which supports the Trump Administration’s Executive Order on Promoting Agriculture and Rural Prosperity in America.

“EPA is helping to revitalize communities by providing tools to develop local food enterprises like farmers markets, community gardens, and cooperative grocery stores,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “The Local Food, Local Places program offers communities technical assistance that can improve public health and create local jobs, especially in Opportunity Zones.”

This year, EPA’s LFLP program is working with 15 communities and organizations nationwide including the following in Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota:

City of Peoria, Ill.

Mt. Pulaski Economic Development and Planning Board, Mt. Pulaski, Ill.

Near East Area Renewal, Indianapolis, Ind.

Ecolibrium3, Duluth, Minn.

Sprout MN, Little Falls, Minn.

Asian Economic Development Association, Saint Paul, Minn.

LFLP partner communities work with a team of agricultural, environmental, public health and regional economic development experts to set goals and identify local assets that can support the local food economy. Communities also develop an action plan and identify potential resources from the participating federal agencies to support implementation.

Eligible applicants include local governments, Indian tribes, and nonprofit institutions and organizations proposing to work in a neighborhood, town, or city of any size anywhere in the United States. Communities with projects located in federal designated Opportunity Zones will receive special consideration. Highest consideration will be given to those communities who can identify how LFLP assistance will leverage the Opportunity Zone designation to support implementation of the resulting action plan. The deadline for applications is September 30, 2019.

Since its launch in 2014, LFLP has selected 108 communities across the country to help develop local food enterprises that improve environmental, economic and health outcomes. Over the years, this program has been supported by several federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Northern Border Regional Commission, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Delta Regional Authority.

LFLP supports projects that:

Create livable, walkable, economically vibrant main streets and mixed-use neighborhoods.

Boost economic opportunities for local farmers and main street businesses.

Improve access to healthy, local food, especially among disadvantaged populations.

To apply for LFLP assistance: https://www.epa.gov/smartgrowth/local-foods-local-places-2019-2020-application

To see a list and map of designated Opportunity Zones: https://www.cdfifund.gov/Pages/Opportunity-Zones.aspx.

