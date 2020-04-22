News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Celebrates 50th Earth Day At Home and Online

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (April 22, 2020) - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) marks the 50th anniversary celebration of Earth Day with a nation-wide effort, led by agency employees, to create window displays honoring the occasion. EPA Earth Day celebrations also include a day-long digital series on activities and educational discussions.

"What began as a movement 50 years ago by 22 million Americans has grown into a global day of action for our planet," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. "I could not be more proud of 50 years of work EPA staff have done, and continue to do, to make our nation a leader in clean air, clean water, and clean land progress. I encourage everyone to participate in Earth Day celebrations by joining EPA in decorating your windows and following along with our digital program for ideas on ways to celebrate Earth Day safely at home."

Over the last 50 years all environmental indicators across the nation have improved and continue to improve. For example,

In 1970, more than 40 percent of the nation's drinking water systems failed to meet even the most basic health standards.

Today, over 92 percent of community water systems now meet all health-based standards, all the time.

America continues to be a leader in clean air progress, by reducing the six main criteria air pollutants by 73 percent.

Doubling to 86 percent the number of low-income communities achieving attainment with EPA's National Ambient Air Quality Standards since 2008.

In the past three years alone, 38 areas have moved from nonattainment to attainment.

And EPA's successful superfund and brownfields programs are bringing opportunity back to communities.

Last year EPA delisted more superfund sites then any year since 2001.

The public can participate in EPA Earth Day celebrations by creating signs, using recycled materials to create signs, or by printing the official EPA Earth Day poster here. Those who wish to share pictures of their artwork are welcome to do so on social media using the hashtag #EarthDayAtHome, #EarthDay2020, and #EPAat50.

For digital Earth Day programming, follow EPA on Twitter at @EPA, on Facebook at U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and on Instagram at @epagov.

Since the first Earth Day in 1970, EPA has played a key role in hosting, coordinating, and participating in the annual event. As we continue to observe CDC guidance to stem the spread of COVID-19, and out of an abundance of caution, EPA will offer ways to participate in Earth Day activities and education online through EPA social media channels, including at-home activities for children.