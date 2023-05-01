EPA Celebrates Career Training, Job Opportunities With 20 Superfund Job Training Initiative Graduates in Omaha, Nebraska

Federal, county, and city leaders join multilingual graduation ceremony

May 1, 2023

Contact Information 816-520-1949 Shannan Beisser ( beisser.shannan@epa.gov

LENEXA, KAN. (MAY 1, 2023) – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 Administrator Meg McCollister joins leaders from the City of Omaha and the Douglas County Health Department to congratulate 20 graduates of the EPA Superfund Job Training Initiative (SuperJTI) program. The graduation ceremony will be held at the Highlander Accelerator on North 30th Street in Omaha.

“Today’s graduates are now empowered with the skills and certifications needed to perform environmental cleanups and obtain good-paying jobs right here in Omaha,” McCollister said. “We commend their commitment to bettering themselves and their community through completion of the Superfund Job Training Initiative.”

"The City of Omaha Soil Remediation Program staff is excited for this opportunity to expand the local workforce pool for our Superfund contractors,” said Steve Zivny, city planner, City of Omaha. “With the national shortage of workers, the timing of this program could not be any better. Building our specialty contractor capacity has been a top priority for our program. We look forward to seeing these individuals succeed after all the time and hard work they have put in."

"We are so proud of these individuals and excited for them to have achieved graduation,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse, health director, Douglas County Health Department. “We commend them for wanting to step up and be part of the environmental solutions right here in Omaha where they live, work and play. Thank you for making our community a healthier and more vibrant place!"

SuperJTI is a job readiness program that provides training and employment opportunities for people living in communities affected by Superfund sites.

Graduates of the SuperJTI program in Omaha underwent a no-cost, 3½-week training program to prepare for environmental contracting jobs in their community, including cleanup work at the Omaha Lead Superfund Site. Training courses were provided in Spanish and English. Courses were tailored to the cleanup needs at the site and included training in hazardous waste and lead and asbestos abatement.

Background

Omaha was once home to a large lead smelter and lead battery recycling plant that are estimated to have released over 400 million pounds (200,000 tons) of lead particles into the environment. Much of that ended up in residential areas within the 27 square miles of downtown Omaha where the lead processing facilities operated.

The Record of Decision for the Omaha Lead Superfund Site includes remediation of lead-impacted soil from historic smelting and lead processing activities at the site. The remedy also includes exterior lead-based paint stabilization, which was included to protect the soil remedy at the site.

Read more about the Omaha Lead Superfund Site.

# # #

Learn more about EPA Region 7

View all Region 7 news releases

Connect with EPA Region 7 on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter: @EPARegion7