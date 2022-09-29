EPA cites Bell Lumber and Pole Company for Clean Air Act violations in Minnesota

September 28, 2022

Contact Information 312-886-1443 Mary Pressley ( pressley.mary@epa.gov

CHICAGO (September 28, 2022) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a citation against Bell Lumber and Pole Company for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. EPA alleges that Bell Lumber failed to use pollution control practices to minimize emissions from its New Brighton facility in Ramsey County, Minnesota.

Bell Lumber pressure-treats wood with a solution containing a hazardous air pollutant called pentachlorophenol, which is associated with cancer-related health risks. The alleged violations include failure to promptly respond to a large indoor spill; properly operate the pressure-treatment cylinders; and comply with reporting requirements. EPA alleges these actions violated the maximum available control technology requirements established under section 112 of the Clean Air Act. These standards are performance criteria designed to significantly reduce air toxics emissions.

EPA inspectors first visited the site after receiving numerous complaints from residents. Tips from community members help EPA identify environmental problems and companies that are violating laws. To submit a complaint to EPA, visit our complaint website.

Under the Clean Air Act, EPA has several enforcement options to address the alleged violations, including an administrative or judicial civil action.

