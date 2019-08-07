An official website of the United States government.

EPA Community Advisory Group to Host Meetings about Wolverine World Wide Tannery Site in Rockford, Michigan

08/07/2019
Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov )
ROCKFORD, Mich. (Aug.  7, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that a community advisory group (CAG) has been formed to share information regarding the Wolverine World Wide Tannery site, Rockford, Michigan.

The new Wolverine CAG will serve as a public forum for all interested parties to learn about site cleanup from EPA and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; discuss their needs and concerns; and develop community-based recommendations.

Upcoming meetings will focus on learning about the different projects and areas of the site. The first three meetings will take place:

  • 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 15, Rockford Freshman Center Cafeteria, 4500 Kroes St. NE, Rockford, Mich.
     
  • 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 19, Plainfield Charter Township Hall Board Room, 6161 Belmont Ave. NE, Belmont, Mich.
     
  • 6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 17, Plainfield Charter Township Hall Board Room, 6161 Belmont Ave. NE, Belmont, Mich.

                       
For more information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/mi/wolverine-world-wide-tannery.
 

