News Releases from Region 05

EPA Community Advisory Group to Host Meetings about Wolverine World Wide Tannery Site in Rockford, Michigan

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (bassler.rachel@epa.gov ) 312-886-7159

For Immediate Release: No. 19-OPA062

ROCKFORD, Mich. (Aug. 7, 2019) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that a community advisory group (CAG) has been formed to share information regarding the Wolverine World Wide Tannery site, Rockford, Michigan.

The new Wolverine CAG will serve as a public forum for all interested parties to learn about site cleanup from EPA and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; discuss their needs and concerns; and develop community-based recommendations.

Upcoming meetings will focus on learning about the different projects and areas of the site. The first three meetings will take place:

6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, August 15, Rockford Freshman Center Cafeteria, 4500 Kroes St. NE, Rockford, Mich.



6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, September 19, Plainfield Charter Township Hall Board Room, 6161 Belmont Ave. NE, Belmont, Mich.



6-8:30 p.m., Thursday, October 17, Plainfield Charter Township Hall Board Room, 6161 Belmont Ave. NE, Belmont, Mich.



For more information, please visit: https://www.epa.gov/mi/wolverine-world-wide-tannery.



###