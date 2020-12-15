News Releases from Region 05

EPA completes cleanup at 188 properties this year at the Jacobsville Superfund Site in Evansville, Indiana

Work will shut down for winter months and resume in the spring

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (linduska.rachel@epa.gov) 312-965-8901

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (Dec. 15, 2020) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed contaminated soil cleanup at 188 properties this year at the Jacobsville Neighborhood Soil Contamination Superfund Site in Evansville bringing the total number of property cleanups to 3,466. EPA completed the last of the cleanups on Dec. 11 and will resume cleanups in the spring 2021.

During the 2020 construction season, EPA cleaned up lead and arsenic at properties primarily in neighborhoods southeast of downtown Evansville, including Riverside, Culver, Bellemeade Bayard Park and Tepe Park. EPA also tested the soil at 239 additional properties this year, bringing the total to 5,389. EPA anticipates it will take approximately five more years to clean up about 1,500 more properties.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue managing day-to-day site activities when the cleanup resumes in the spring.

To learn more, visit: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/jacobsville-neighborhood-soil.

