EPA completes cleanup of Hegewisch Little League Field

CHICAGO (Sept. 16, 2020) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed the cleanup of lead-and-arsenic-contaminated soil at the 127th Street Soil Site, locally known as the Hegewisch Little League Field, 12710 S. Carondolet Ave.

Starting in early July, EPA removed approximately 1,187 tons of lead and arsenic contaminated soil, placed clean backfill and topsoil, laid sod, and restored the property. EPA coordinated with the Illinois Department of Public Health, Chicago Department of Public Health, Hegewisch Little League Board, and community members.

“Because lead is particularly dangerous to children, EPA has made it a priority to remove lead from wherever children may be at risk,” said EPA Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. “At the Hegewisch Little League Field EPA is proud to be part of a cleanup that will help make America’s national pastime safer and healthier.”

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/il/127th-street-soil-site

