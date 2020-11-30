News Releases from Region 05

EPA completes soil cleanup at 26 residential properties in Bridgewood Lane area of Glendale, Wisconsin

Contact Information: Rachel Bassler (linduska.rachel@epa.gov )

GLENDALE, Wis. (Nov. 30, 2020) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced that contaminated soil has been removed from 26 residential yards in the Parkway Lawns and Bender’s subdivision located along North Bridgewood Lane and North Milwaukee River Parkway in Glendale. EPA also disposed of lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil in a licensed landfill, replaced grass, shrubs and trees in the yards and will do some additional landscaping in the Spring.

“EPA and our partners here at the local and state levels have completed the cleanup at the Bridgewood Lane area, an effort that will ensure the environment of these communities is protected and preserved,” said Regional Administrator Kurt Thiede. “Residents will now be able relax and play in their own backyards without worrying about potential exposure to environmental hazards.”

Prior to being redeveloped and sub-divided into a residential area (that includes residences, the Parkway Elementary School, Glendale Little League baseball fields and city and county-owned public access areas), portions of the site were used as municipal dumps. According to public records, industrial and municipal wastes (not regulated at the time), including coal and fly ash, waste containing lead and arsenic, may have been disposed there.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, EPA personnel and contractors followed protective measures throughout the cleanup including social distancing, increased sanitation, and the use of face masks.

For more information: www.epa.gov/superfund/bridgewoodlanearea.

