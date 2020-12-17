News Releases from Region 09
EPA concludes hazardous waste cleanups in California after wildfires
Agency’s work was first element in two-phase recovery process for burned properties
SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has completed the removal of household hazardous waste from more than 2600 fire-damaged properties in seven counties across northern and central California. The prperties were impacted by wildfires that started in August. Removing this waste from the properties ensures that the materials are properly handled and disposed and helps protect workers slated to begin removing ash and debris as part of the second phase of the cleanup.
“After another devastating fire season in California and the west, EPA marshalled resources from around the country to help the communities affected by the fires,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “We are honored to work with our dedicated state and local partners as California communities move forward in their recovery and rebuilding.”
EPA began cleaning up properties in Santa Cruz County on September 29, 2020, expanding into Monterey County on October 10, 2020, and San Mateo County on October 17, 2020. As fires continued to burn and destroy property throughout California, EPA’s mission grew to include Santa Clara, Fresno, Madera, and Butte counties. The total parcels EPA assessed and cleaned up for each county are:
|County
|Parcels
|
Santa Cruz
|
1016
|
San Mateo
|
21
|
Monterey
|
118
|
Santa Clara
|
101
|
Fresno
|
477
|
Madera
|
38
|
Butte
|
874
|
Total
|
2645
